Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.
Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
