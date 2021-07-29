Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

