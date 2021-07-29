Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €300.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €300.00 ($352.94) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.17% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €259.25 ($305.00).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €203.85 ($239.82) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €219.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

