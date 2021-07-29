Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 157.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.88.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

