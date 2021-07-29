Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $54,503,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 315,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after buying an additional 233,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after buying an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Shares of RPD opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $116.22.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

