Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $4.22 Million in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 421,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Embraer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 1,704,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,100 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $10,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $8,035,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

ERJ stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

