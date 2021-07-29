Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 38,190 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Impinj worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PI stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

