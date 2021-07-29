Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,426 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 120.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,842.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,919.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,856.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.