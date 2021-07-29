Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,548 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,548 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

