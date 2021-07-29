Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,480 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH opened at $162.56 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

