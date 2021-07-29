Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $3.93 Million Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $2,786,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE KAR opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.