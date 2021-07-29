Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its position in Cable One by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,919.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,856.56.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

