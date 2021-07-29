Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

