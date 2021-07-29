VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

VSEC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,847. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 1.54. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

