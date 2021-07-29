W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:WTCG opened at $1.30 on Thursday. W Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83.
W Technologies Company Profile
