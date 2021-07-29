W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WTCG opened at $1.30 on Thursday. W Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83.

W Technologies Company Profile

W Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities or to engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in providing social media and mobile marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Winning Edge International, Inc and changed its name to W Technologies, Inc in 2007.

