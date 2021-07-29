Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 556 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.30. 103,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $208.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

