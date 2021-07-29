Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.06. 33,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,828. The stock has a market cap of $201.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.87. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

