Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 113 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.18. 22,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $167.01 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

