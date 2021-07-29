Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 68,686 shares.The stock last traded at $48.65 and had previously closed at $48.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $839.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

