Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.54 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $125.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

