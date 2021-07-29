Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Issues Earnings Results

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 6,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,623. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

