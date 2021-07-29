Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ WFRD traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 9,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,623. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

