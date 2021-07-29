Wedbush Weighs in on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $53.60 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 634,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

