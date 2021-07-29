WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE:WELL traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.16. 585,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

