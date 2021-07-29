Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,738,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 457.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 180,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 147,759 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 607,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,571,752. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

