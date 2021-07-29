Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Update

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WNARF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

WNARF stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Western Areas has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

