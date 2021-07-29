Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 337.0% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,631. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.