Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by 83.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.72. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.