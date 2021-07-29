WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.91 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $202.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

