William Blair Initiates Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LegalZoom.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

