Willis Towers Watson Public’s (WLTW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $206.07 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $265.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $201.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 185,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

