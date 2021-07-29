Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,803.73 ($62.76).

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,008 ($65.43). 272,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,704.03. The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of -8.74. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

