Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.40

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.40 and last traded at $114.40, with a volume of 52401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

