Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.40

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.40 and last traded at $114.40, with a volume of 52401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

