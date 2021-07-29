Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Update

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of WKPPF stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48.

Several research firms have commented on WKPPF. Barclays downgraded shares of Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

