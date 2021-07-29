Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Update

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of WKPPF stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48.

Several research firms have commented on WKPPF. Barclays downgraded shares of Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

