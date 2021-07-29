WPP (LON:WPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 945.60 ($12.35), with a volume of 1880757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 933 ($12.19).
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report on Friday, June 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,042.55 ($13.62).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 979.53. The company has a market capitalization of £11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
WPP Company Profile (LON:WPP)
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
