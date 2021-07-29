W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce sales of $122.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.07 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $55.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $530.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $558.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $544.99 million, with estimates ranging from $535.97 million to $554.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.09. 5,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,431. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $582.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.25.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

