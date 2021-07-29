W&T Offshore’s (WTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $576.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.25.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $4,488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 667,951 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,094,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

