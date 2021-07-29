Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$2.700 EPS.

WH stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,872. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

