Xometry, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) – William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xometry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xometry’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Xometry alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.