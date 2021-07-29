Yearn Secure (YSEC) Achieves Market Cap of $483,073.15

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $483,073.15 and $19.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,275 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

