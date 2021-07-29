Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69. Yext has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Yext by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 232,810 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.