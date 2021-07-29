Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YUM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.58.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM opened at $122.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.31. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.65.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 25.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.