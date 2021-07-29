Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

