Yum China Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,953 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 272% compared to the average daily volume of 793 put options.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,808,000 after acquiring an additional 208,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Yum China by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,543,000 after purchasing an additional 496,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

