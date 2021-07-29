Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.61 Million

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce sales of $388.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $347.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,275. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after buying an additional 110,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.