Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce sales of $388.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $347.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,275. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after buying an additional 110,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

