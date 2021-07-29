Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report $25.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.06 million. Conifer reported sales of $25.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $104.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.09 million to $107.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.27 million, with estimates ranging from $111.19 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

