Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 46,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,516. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

In related news, Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

