Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce $778.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $751.10 million to $796.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $770.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.35. 5,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.55. ResMed has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in ResMed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ResMed by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

