Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post $3.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41. The Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $413.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $277.83 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

