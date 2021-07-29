Zacks: Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Million

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce sales of $7.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.60 million and the lowest is $6.60 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 934.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $55.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.01 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 127,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

