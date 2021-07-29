Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce sales of $18.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.18 million to $18.58 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $77.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 million to $79.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.75 million, with estimates ranging from $78.45 million to $91.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $529.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

